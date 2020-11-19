Huddersfield Giants complete Ian Watson capture

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed the appointment of Ian Watson as the club’s new head coach.

Watson, who has guided the Red Devils to back-to-back major finals, has signed a three-year contract with the Giants.

Watson joined Salford in 2015 and after watching them secure Super League status with a memorable Million Pound Game victory in 2016, started an ascent up the league.

Challenge Cup semi-finalists in 2017, the Red Devils overcame lower budgets and the loss of top players to reach the Super League Grand Final in 2019.

This year saw them reach the Challenge Cup Final for the first time since 1969.

Watson now joins the Giants, a club that has struggled to return to the top of the Super League ladder since 2015.

“I was attracted to the potential of the club,” Watson said.

“Everything about it screams top four; the stadium, the youth academy with the kids that can be brought through & the owner of the club who has proven over time that he wants to win and he’s backed the club in his pursuit of success.

“My short term aims are to ensure the club moves to the right side of the table. As I have said, everything about this club screams Top Four, and the longer-term aims for the club have to be challenging the top teams in Super League. The footing the club has with the youth coming through, the location of the club and the owner means that it’s set up to do that.

“My approach is about the collective – everything is about the team, the people you work with and having good relationships. No-one achieves anything on their own and you’ve got to be a collective unit and that’s what we want to make the process going forward. They’ve got to care about each other and they show that on and off the field and they all want to achieve success together.”

Greg Brown will also return to the Giants from Salford as Conditioner and Carl Foulstone joins as Rehabilitation Conditioner.

Giants Chairman Ken Davy said: “It is a long time since I have felt so excited about a Huddersfield Giants announcement and I am absolutely delighted that Ian Watson has chosen the Giants to be his club for the foreseeable future.

“We have all seen the way that he has built his previous team into genuine trophy contenders, with two major finals appearances in the last year. For Ian to choose the Giants to be his next club speaks volumes for where we are at the moment and his belief in what we can achieve together.

“I have been hugely impressed by his professionalism and integrity throughout our discussions and look forward to him bringing his ideas and work ethic to our Club for the betterment of all.”