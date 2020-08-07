Huddersfield Giants teenager set for NRL move

Huddersfield Giants youngster Dom Young has signed NRL side Newcastle Knights.

Young has signed a three-year deal with the Knights ahead of the 2021 season.

He heads down under after just one first grade appearance for the Giants, making his debut against St Helens last August.

Young is the second teenager to head to the NRL ahead of 2021. Harry Rushworth, the Wigan back-rower, has signed for Canberra despite being yet to make his professional debut.

“Dominic is an exceptional athlete,” Knights Recruitment Manager, Alex McKinnon said.

“He moves extremely well for his size, and is known for his footwork, physical presence and wonderful attitude to honing his craft.

“He is arguably the top rated 18-year-old in the UK and could have excelled at several clubs, whether that be in the NRL, English Super League or English and French Rugby Union.

“Dom is making a huge sacrifice to chase his dream on the other side of the world and try to establish himself as a first-grade player at such a young age.

“We look forward to welcoming him into the squad come the pre-season.”