Huddersfield Giants’ Tom Burgess names Hull KR signing “the toughest competitor” he’s played against

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ new signing Tom Burgess believes it would “naive” to think he wouldn’t be targeted in Super League as he names fellow Super League recruit Jared Waerea-Hargreaves as “the toughest competitor” he has played against.

Burgess has signed a three-year deal with Huddersfield whilst Waerea-Hargreaves has joined Hull KR on a one-year contract.

The two men had some famous battles over the years in the NRL, with the former turning out for South Sydney Rabbitohs and the latter for Sydney Roosters.

With the two set to be reunited in Super League in 2025, Burgess had no hesitation in singing the New Zealand international’s praises.

“I’ve always had good battles against the Roosters and Waerea-Hargreaves has been an ever-present for them,” Burgess told League Express.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him to do what he has done for so long over there. He is coming over here with Hull KR so that will be another good rivalry.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out there again with him.”

Of course, Burgess is under no illusion that he will be a target for opposition players given his pedigree, but he isn’t fazed.

“I’d be pretty naive to think there wouldn’t be a target against me but you’ve got to go out and do your job and not worry about that too much.

“You’ve got to stick to what you know. Everyone will try coming for you but you’ve got to do your own thing. I don’t feel like I’m an Aussie coming over here to prove myself.

“I want to do well over here, I’d hate to come back and just be making up the numbers.”

