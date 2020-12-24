Huddersfield snap up Luke Yates

Huddersfield Giants have completed the signing of Salford forward Luke Yates on a two-year deal.
The Giants have finally landed their man after a long pursuit, eventually securing a deal for an undisclosed, five-figure fee.
Ian Watson had made the Australian one of his key priorities following his move from Salford to Huddersfield, with a deal finally completed.
It wraps up a spending spree that has seen Watson recruit Jack Cogger, Ricky Leutele and Josh Jones.
Yates arrived in Super League with London Broncos in 2019 and made a quick impression with his work rate.
That earned him a move to Salford last year, where he linked up with Watson for the first time.