Huddersfield versus Wigan postponed

FRIDAY’S Super League clash between Huddersfield and Wigan has been postponed due to seven Covid cases in the Giants camp.

It would have been the Yorkshire side’s first home match since the return of spectators in limited numbers.

It’s the first top-flight game called off due to coronavirus this season, although last month’s Championship clash between Halifax and Sheffield fell victim after two Eagles players returned positive tests and five more were forced to isolate under track and trace regulations.

That match was played on Sunday, while the Huddersfield-Wigan game could take place over the weekend of the Challenge Cup final on Saturday, July 17, although RFL approval is required.

Sunday’s Women’s Super League derby between St Helens and Wigan is also off due to a Covid case within the Saints squad and the need for further players to isolate as a result.