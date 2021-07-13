Hull derby is postponed for second time

THE Hull derby has been postponed for a second time, again due to Covid-related absences.

The Craven Park Super League clash, originally scheduled for July 1 but called off because of an outbreak in the Hull KR camp, had been rearranged for Thursday.

But now Hull have eleven of their top 25 squad players ruled out.

Covid protocols state that if seven or more players are unavailable, a postponement can be triggered.

It’s hoped the match can still go ahead at some point, although fixture space is limited.

Rovers haven’t played a game since June 18, when they beat Wigan.

Matches against St Helens, Catalans and Warrington have also been postponed.

Hull’s game against Leigh on Sunday was called off after their first cases emerged.

They had previously has a home game against Salford postponed.

Hull’s next scheduled match is at Huddersfield on Thursday week, July 22.

Rovers’ is at St Helens the following evening, Friday, July 23.

Coach Tony Smith has said he would be happy to play another side this week.

Don’t miss the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.