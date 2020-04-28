Hull FC and Castleford to host virtual doubleheader this weekend, with NHS set to benefit

Hull FC and Castleford are hosting a virtual doubleheader to raise funds for the NHS.

The two clubs will show their clashes from 2017 on their respective Facebook pages this Saturday, May 2nd.

While the footage will be free for everyone to access, the clubs are selling e-tickets worth £3, with a third of all funds being donated to the NHS.

The rest of the money will be split between both club’s Community Foundations. who have been helping people within their communities during the pandemic.

Tickets can be bought at the Hull FC website here: https://hullfcshop.com/collections/tickets/products/virtual-double-header