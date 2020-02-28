Hull FC recall four key men as Folau prepares for UK appearance

Israel Folau is set for his first game in the UK when Catalans face Hull FC.

Folau made his debut in the Dragons’ victory over Castleford in Perpignan but will now head to England to take on the Black and Whites.

Steve McNamara has made three changes to his squad, with Mickael Simon and Alrix Da Costa both back in contention.

But Joel Tomkins will miss the contest after not being named. Lucas Albert and Gavin Marguerite also miss out, with young halfback Arthur Mourgue being drafted into the squad.

Meanwhile, Hull FC have been bolstered by the return of four players for the contest.

Chris Sate and Albert Kelly are recalled after serving suspensions while Manu Ma’u and Carlos Tuimavave have recovered from injuries and all go into the squad. However, Bureta Faraimo is out through injury, while Joe Cator, Connor Wynne and Jack Brown also drop out.

Hull FC: Shaul, Griffin, Swift, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Sata, Jones, Ma’u, Sao, Kelly, Johnstone, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Fonua, Buchanan, Ellis.

Dragons: Tierney, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Whitley, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Da Costa, Seguier, Romano, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, Tomkins.