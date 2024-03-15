Hull KR livewire makes season-long loan move

HULL KR starlet Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e has made the season-long loan move to Oldham.

The 20-year-old took part in his first training session with the club last night and goes straight into contention for Sunday’s game against Workington.

In his first interview with Roughyeds TV, Brisbane-born Laulu-Togaga’e named Long as one of the factors in opting to play for Oldham.

“Oldham have a really good team and a great coach who I’ve followed; I’m really glad Sean was happy enough to take me,” he said.

“I am hoping to learn off Sean who was so good in a similar position to mine.

“I’m coming to get some game time and develop my game.

“I’m up for the challenge, I’m happy to be in a team that is favoured to win and I’m looking forward to the season.”

A Sheffield Hawks junior, Laulu Togaga’e also had spells with Wakefield, as well as with union side Leicester Tigers growing up.

He kicked off his professional rugby league career with Keighley Cougars in 2021.

After an impressive first season, winning the League One Young Player of the Year award, he bagged a two-year deal with Super League side Hull KR.

PLT has made nine appearances with the Robins so far in the sport’s top-flight, with his performances earning him a contract extension until the end of the 2025 season.

“Training all pre-season in the halves has put me in good stead.

“It’s helped me in terms of my understanding of the game as well as understanding other people’s roles.”

