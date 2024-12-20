Hull KR star James Batchelor signs long-term extension

HULL KR have confirmed that James Batchelor has signed a new long-term extension, keeping the second-rower at Sewell Group Craven Park until at least the end of the 2029 Betfred Super League season.

Since debuting in 2023, Batchelor has become a key member of Willie Peters’ squad. His contributions in both attack and defence were pivotal to the Robins’ success, including the run to the 2023 Betfred Challenge Cup Final and securing the club’s highest-ever Super League finish in 2024, resulting in a maiden Super League Grand Final appearance.

A product of the Wakefield Trinity Academy, Batchelor joined Hull KR ahead of the 2023 season.

The 26 year-old has gone on to make 52 appearances, scoring 11 tries and even captained the Robins in their 11-10 Super League Semi-Final win over Warrington Wolves.

On committing his long-term future to Hull KR, Batchelor said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. When the club approached me and talked about extending, it was a no brainer, it was quick and there’s no place I’d rather be.

“As soon as I came and moved over here, me and my partner settled really well and we just loved it. We’re not from Hull, I wasn’t a Hull KR fan growing up, but it certainly feels like my club now.”

On tying down Batchelor on a new deal, Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: “Batch is a key signing for us. It was important we locked him down long term, as he’s a big part of what we’re doing.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth in James, especially off-field in terms of his leadership. He’s very settled, which is helping him perform on the field, he’s one of our leaders and is very important to what this club is about.”

