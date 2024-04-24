Ian Watson responds to speculation linking Huddersfield Giants halfback with surprise move to Wakefield Trinity

IAN WATSON has addressed speculation linking Huddersfield Giants halfback Olly Russell with a surprise move to Wakefield Trinity.

Russell, who is currently behind Adam Clune and Tui Lolohea in the pecking order at the John Smith’s Stadium, has been linked with a move to Daryl Powell’s Wakefield ahead of their likely return to Super League in 2025.

Rugby League Live broke that story a number of months ago, with Watson now giving his reaction to the speculation, hinting at a possible move for Russell.

“Olly will make the best decision for Olly,” Watson said. “I think Olly has already come to a decision but it’s for him to announce that when he wants to announce it.

“We love him here and he’s been a really big part of our squad for the last few years. Since I came here, he’s played a hell of a lot of games and has showed us what he’s all about.

“I’m really, really pleased for Olly. It’s a frustrating one because Olly isn’t playing at this moment in time so he’ll be frustrated with me because I select the team but I wish Olly nothing but the best.

“He’s a good bloke and will have a great career whatever he decides to do.”

Wakefield, who were taken over by DIY Kitchens owner Matt Ellis towards the back end of last year, have also been linked with moves for Catalans Dragons pair Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken.

