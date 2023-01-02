If the Magic Weekend returned in the future, here are five potential venues that could be used for the Super League event

THE Magic Weekend will be heading for its last event in 2023 with new shareholders IMG outlining their desire to remove the concept from the Super League calendar.

Over the years, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester and Newcastle have hosted the Magic Weekend with varying degrees of success.

But, if the event did return further down the line, which five venues could be potentially given the hosting rights?

Newcastle – St James’ Park

It is the most obvious given the success of St James’ Park as a Magic Weekend host. The home of Newcastle United has attracted a record crowd for the event with 2023 set to be the seventh year in which St James’ Park has been used as the venue. The locality of the stadium to the city centre is one of the main attractions with the long line of restaurants and bars pretty much a 100 metre walk out of St James’ Park. Bringing it back to Newcastle after a number of years’ hiatus would be a very popular option and would likely break the record crowd attendance.

Nottingham – City Ground

The city of Nottingham is beautiful with a number of visitor attractions including the City of Caves and Wollaton Hall and Park whilst its location just outside the heartlands of the sport would be sure to appeal to rugby league fans who have yet to visit the city. The City Ground itself holds just over 30,000 people which would see it likely sell out – something which has not yet happened for the Magic Weekend event – with transport links to Nottingham superb. It also wouldn’t cost a bomb for supporters given its not-so-far distance from the M62 corridor.

Coventry – Coventry Building Society Arena

Of course, there has been a great deal of controversy surrounding the Coventry Building Society Arena and its ownership under rugby union side Wasps who entered into administration in the latter stages of 2022, but it wouldn’t affect a potential rugby league weekend event if organised properly. Rugby league has been slowly building in the midlands with the Midlands Hurricanes rebranding from the Coventry Bears, but an event such as the Magic Weekend could be the catalyst for further growth. The Arena holds just over 32,000 which would, again, see a likely sell-out.

Dublin – Aviva Stadium

It would be the first time the Magic Weekend would have been taken outside the UK, but a trip to Dublin is one that would appeal to almost any rugby league fan. The Aviva Stadium, located in Dublin’s district 4 has great transport links with the Lansdowne Road railway station just outside. With a 51,700 capacity, the venue would be easily big enough whilst the Dublin City Exiles – who will be appearing in the 2023 Challenge Cup for the first time in 20 years – could help market the event in its city. With IMG determined to branch out, a shift to Ireland would do just that.

Toulouse – Stadium Municipal

Taking the Magic Weekend to France would be a chance for the French to showcase their credentials as a weekend host. The success of the Catalans Dragons in recent years proves that rugby league is very much a stronghold in the south – and taking the Magic Weekend to Toulouse’s Stadium Municipal would be an opportunity to see if the concept would work abroad. A capacity of just over 35,000 would ensure a strong crowd with the hope that locals would turn out to see Super League’s finest take to their city.