How would you react to the proposal to play games behind closed doors if the season could re-commence in that way later this year?

Yes, I would watch games on Sky Sports and I would pay extra to my club to watch its matches on pay-per-view.

I would watch the games on Sky Sports but I wouldn't be prepared to pay extra to watch my club's matches on pay-per-view.

The lack of a crowd would spoil my enjoyment but I would still watch matches involving my own team on Sky Sports.

The lack of a crowd would spoil my enjoyment and I wouldn't watch any matches, whether on Sky Sports or on a club stream.

The question is irrelevant to me as I don't have a Sky Sports subscription.