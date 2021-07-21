IRL congratulates Brisbane on Olympic games capture

International Rugby League Chairman, Troy Grant has sent congratulations to Brisbane, on the news that they are to host the Olympic Games in 2032.

“This is tremendous news for the city of Brisbane, the state of Queensland, and the whole of Australia,” said Grant. “It demonstrates the importance, the power, the value and attractiveness of top-level international sport.

“The diligent work of the ‘Brisbane2032’ committee has paid off, and on behalf of the whole international Rugby League community, I send our congratulations and best wishes.

“It is our ambition to gain a place in the IOC movement, and our work with the GAISF (Global Association of International Sports Federations) is all leading us down that road.

“I am determined to build a clear path for international Rugby League at all levels. We already have a focus on RLWC2021, but we also have the great work going on to support the France 2025 bid.

“Our vision is to develop and evolve a more structured, international programme, and having the Olympics open to our 9’s and wheelchair disciplines is one clear goal.

“What better way to celebrate that, than in Brisbane, a great rugby league city.”