“It could drive clubs to the wall”: How the prospect of games behind closed doors due to coronavirus could change rugby league forever

It is a prospect which feels like more and more of an inevitability.

At some stage, the spread of coronavirus across the United Kingdom is bound to cause upheaval and impact for the rugby league calendar which is currently in place. The sport is already being impacted across Europe with Catalans versus Leeds on Saturday; league in this country, it seems, will have to face up to a similar reality at some stage.

But what happens should things worsen is unclear. There appear to be two possible outcomes at this stage. One is the temporary postponement of the league season, but with an ever-congested fixture list and the prospect of a real pile-up, the possibility of professional rugby league being played closed doors instead looks to be a more likely outcome.

But in a sport far from awash with finances and with many clubs at all levels in precarious positions when it comes to income, what would the outlook be like if the sport locked its turnstiles for a few weeks and carried on with the season as normal?

“I dread to even think about what that might do for the game,” admits Michael Carter, the Wakefield Trinity CEO. Super League clubs have the benefit of significant income from Sky Sports as a result of the sport’s bumper broadcast deal, which is now in its final furlongs before it is up for renewal.

But even at the highest level, the potential losses are eye-watering – perhaps even life-changing for some clubs, even if only one game goes behind closed doors. “If we had to do that just once, I estimate we’d be looking at a hit of around £60,000,” Carter explains. “That’s completely unaccounted for, it’s not in our budget and it comes straight off the bottom line of our finances.

“We would have to take that and try to cope without it. It’s an extraordinary sum of money, and that’s before you even consider doing that for several games. The consequences, I fear, would be astronomical for some clubs.”

Unsurprisingly, many within the sport who were consulted on the matter feel the biggest damage could be done to the lower leagues. It’s been well acknowledged that numerous clubs outside Super League are already facing up to financial uncertainty on a monthly basis.

Newcastle Thunder are, thankfully, not one such example of that bleak outlook, but the gravity of shutting fans out is not lost on them. “I’m pretty sure playing behind closed doors would hurt any sports club,” their general manager, Jordan Robinson, says. “Let’s hope it doesn’t get to that.”

However, some who were contacted were far more forthright about what could happen. “I think this could potentially drive some clubs to the wall in terms of going bust were we made to play behind closed doors for a prolonged period,” said one lower-league chief executive who did not wish to be named.

Rochdale Hornets are recovering from a turbulent few months. They were relegated from the Championship at the end of last season, which inevitably means an income drop-off in numerous areas. They have since been taken on by a consortium led by the highly-regarded ex-Swinton chairman, Andy Mazey. They are, in his own words, fortunate to have investors and other income streams: but even then, as a League 1 club, playing behind closed doors would cause significant damage.

“It really isn’t worth contemplating.. it’s a scary prospect,” Mazey admits. “We’ve done a budget to get this club back on an even keel and heavily incorporated into that is the income from every single home game we play. If we lose that, we lose a lot of money. I wouldn’t say it would be crippling.. but it would leave a huge hole.”

Mazey, like many others, is in favour of a temporary postponement to ensure clubs don’t lose vital income. “We just do not have the resources of football, and I cannot see how any club could go down the route of playing behind closed doors and not encounter some problems,” he admits. “I can only speak from my experience in the game, but I think you would have to consider stopping for a few weeks as opposed to the alternative.”

Mazey – who thinks a considerable four-figure sum would be gone from Rochdale’s accounts if just one game is behind closed doors – also shares the sentiment of his fellow administrators that there are clubs whose immediate futures would be in grave danger. “I would fear for some clubs.. I really would,” he says. “There are others who aren’t as fortunate as some clubs and for them to lose a couple of home games’ worth of matchday income, it could cripple them. It really could.”

A few miles down the road, at last season’s Super League Grand Finalists, there is similar concern. “I just don’t know what’s going to happen,” Salford’s chief executive, Ian Blease, says. “This could jeopardise cashflow like you really wouldn’t believe. It’s a nervous wait for clubs – some more than others – to find out what happens. I think it’s more obvious that it would be better to cool things for a few weeks.”

There are also concerns from clubs about whether season ticket holders would have a claim to get some money back on their commitment to a certain amount of games per season. That could produce even more losses, and send even more teams living on the brink over the edge when it comes to finances.

Carter agrees: and he wants to hold off on closing the doors on games for as long as possible. “I think everyone will be in a similar position – and some may be in a worse state,” he says. The impact of it filtering down through the leagues would be even bigger than to us, I fear. We haven’t got a rich sugar daddy who can afford to plug a black hole. It’s a massive worry, and I just want common sense to prevail.”

For now, all the sport can do is watch on nervously and wait for those in charge – including the Government – to make the necessary calls. If rugby league does go behind closed doors, you get the feeling that the landscape of the sport will look very different whenever spectators are allowed to return.