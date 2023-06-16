Jacob Miller ‘hopeful’ former club Wakefield Trinity can pick up Super League wins soon as he admits Castleford Tigers move was a “fresh start”

CASTLEFORD TIGERS halfback Jacob Miller has admitted that “it’s not nice to see” his former club Wakefield Trinity in such trouble.

The wily playmaker made almost 200 appearances for Trinity over an eight-year period but left for local rivals Castleford ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

Now Miller has confessed that he hopes his former club can put some wins together.

“It’s not nice to see. I’ve got a lot of close friends there, it was such a fantastic place for myself,” Miller said.

“Hopefully the boys over there can get a win soon and start to pick themselves up off the bottom.

“Even if it wasn’t Wakefield, anyone in that position its not a nice spot to be in. I was in that spot for a month at Wakefield last year when we were in that relegation zone and it’s not nice. Hopefully they can pick themselves up and have a good finish to the year.”

After such a long time at Belle Vue, Miller also confessed that it was time for a fresh start, hence why he made the move to The Jungle.

“There were no real reasons in particular why I left,” Miller continued.

“It was just if I didn’t go then I would never have left with me being 30 and coming towards the back end. It was just a fresh start.”