James Bentley to leave Saints for Rhinos in 2022

Back Rower James Bentley has rejected a new Saints contract and decided to join his home town club Leeds Rhinos on a two year contract from 2022.

Bentley told the Leeds Rhinos website: “I am looking forward to joining the Rhinos for next season. I am a Leeds lad and grew up supporting the team, sitting on the South Stand wall and dreaming of running out on the pitch as a Leeds player. I have had a taste of success at St Helens and I want to make sure I come to Leeds and play my part in helping the team win even more silverware in the years ahead.

“I have had four really enjoyable years at Saints and made some great mates for life. I am doing everything possible to get back healthy and on the pitch as soon as possible and hopefully I can finish the year on the best possible note with St Helens.”

The Ireland international started last year’s Grand Final for the Saints, but returns to West Yorkshire after beginning his career at Bradford Bulls in 2016, having originally been part of Featherstone Rovers scholarship programme.