James Graham arrives in the UK

James Graham is back on Merseyside after flying back ahead of his St Helens return.

Graham, nicknamed ‘Jammer’ has flown back from Australia after nearly a decade in the NRL.

Saints wasted little time to show off their new man, back with his boyhood club for the final stage of his career.

Graham says he has yet to make a decision on his future beyond this season after signing a short-term contract with the Super League champions.