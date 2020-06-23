James Graham’s coming home

James Graham has confirmed he will return to St Helens for the rest of the season.

The England international told NRL 360 he will leave St George to return to the club where it all started 17 years ago.

Graham could have played his last game for the club, with a deal in place to return to his boyhood club once the Dragons have a replacement.

“There were a few scenarios going around and some cause and effect situations back home and I had to think things through,” Graham said.

“I had to work out what I wanted to do and what effect it would have back home and also on the Dragons as well.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but this gives me the opportunity to go home and finish my career where it all started and play out the next six months and then move on to the next chapter.”