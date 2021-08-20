Jullien signs extended deal with Catalans

Catalans Dragons back-rower Benjamin Jullien has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

Jullien, 26, was brought up in Avignon and signed for Warrington in 2016, where he made his Super League debut, making 33 Super League appearances for the Wolves and scored three tries.

He joined the Dragons in 2018, helping the club to win its first Challenge Cup in the club’s history against his former club.

So far he has played 61 Super League games for the Catalans and scored twelve tries.

“I am very happy to have the trust of the staff for another year and I will continue to work hard for the club and the fans,” said Jullien, while his coach Steve McNamara is confident he will continue to contribute to the team.

“Benjamin has proved his value to the team with some very good performances. He goes about his work quietly but efficiently and will continue to grow within our team,” said McNamara.