Junior Moors signs for Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone Rovers have completed the signing of Junior Moors.

The 34-year-old joins Rovers from rivals Castleford after spending six seasons with the Super League club, making 114 appearances.

The Samoa international is Fev’s latest big-name signing ahead of the Championship campaign.

“Junior is a significant signing for the club,” head coach James Webster said.

“He brings a vast degree of experience from stints within the NRL and Super League.

“His ability to mix his game up between power and skill adds another dimension to our already strong pack.”

Football Manager Steve Gill added: “I’m really pleased to get a player of Junior’s quality to the club, we have a bit of work to do with his visa, but I don’t foresee a problem.

“The big man will certainly give us some punch up front and it’s something both myself and James Webster had discussed going into this campaign.

“I would also like to say thanks to our CEO Davide Longo, as well as the Board of Directors for their support in this deal.”