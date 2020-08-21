Keighley Cougars capture ex-Super League full-back

Keighley Cougars have signed Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e on a two-year deal starting from next year.

Quentin began his career with Sheffield Eagles, where he scored an impressive 183 tries in 218 appearances and captured two Championship titles.

In November 2016, QLT transitioned to Toronto Wolfpack for and continued his astounding try-scoring record, with 22 tries in a further 31 appearances.

The 35-year-old has endured brief stints with Halifax, Castleford and Newcastle Thunder in recent times but will now look to make Keighley his more permanent home.

Cougars boss Rhys Lovegrove said: “I am of course delighted to be able to bring a player of this calibre into both the club and the squad. I’m really excited to have a player of Q’s standard coming into our system.”