Keven Appo breaks silence following sexual offences charges and Bradford Bulls contract termination

KEVEN APPO has broken his silence after being charged with multiple sexual offences and having had his contract terminated by Bradford Bulls.

Appo, who League Express revealed yesterday had fled the country to return to his native Papua New Guinea over the weekend, took to Facebook over the weekend to ‘give his own view’ of events.

The PNG powerhouse failed to attend a hearing at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 6 after being charged and given conditional bail at 4pm on November 26.

Appo had left Manchester on a flight to Dubai by 8.40pm that day and subsequently arrived in his home country, Papua New Guinea.

Magistrates issued a warrant without bail for his arrest, and prosecutor Fiona Newcombe said authorities would work with police in Papua New Guinea to extradite him.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “The charges relate to an investigation by Calderdale District Adult Protection Team following a report made in April 2024.”

The Championship club said in a statement: “Bradford Bulls have cancelled Keven Appo’s playing contract.

“Given the circumstances, the club is duty bound to make no further comment at this stage.”

Now the PNG international has had his own say.

Appo stated: “I would like to clear the air regarding the recent accusations that have been circulating the net. There’s always two sides to a coin. The accusations made are false accusations/allegations based on personal gain/interest. I will not go further into details due to personal reasons, but only God knows the truth.

“I also would like to clarify that the statement made that I was SACKED/TERMINATED was incorrectly stated. I was released upon my request earlier due to other interest, not that my contract was terminated following the recent speculations. Everyone is entitled to their opinions and I respect that. Until then, I will make no further comments.”