Kristian Woolf impressed with St Helens’ adaption to new rules

Kristian Woolf was a happy man after Saints picked up a resounding win over Catalans.

The champions asserted their intents as they eased to victory over the Dragons, with Saints looking comfortable with the new rules implemented.

“The new rules suited our game tonight,” he said.

“The pleasing thing for me was when the Catalans got their six agains, particularly just before half time when they got a couple in a row, I thought we were outstanding in that period.

“We held up really well and made a couple of errors,w e scrambled together and saved tries. That is exactly what you want to see from a team. That desperation and desire not to let the opposition find points.

“When we showed that before half time I knew we were going to win the game.”