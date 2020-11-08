Last ready for Wolves test

Hull FC coach Andy Last realises that he is entering a crucial time of the season if he is to realise his ambition of becoming Hull FC’s head coach in 2021.

The Airlie Birds had made it clear that they wanted to appoint Salford coach Ian Watson, but that move fell through and Last has been given a chance to impress by Super League’s play-of reorganisation. Hull finished sixth in Super League on winning percentages, and they now face a trip to Warrington this Thursday as the rank outsiders in the competition, with Super League sponsor Betfred quoting them at generous odds of 33/1 to win the title at the KCOM Stadium on 27 November.

“It’s a good challenge to face and it’s one I’m looking forward to in order to see how much progress this team has made,” said Last.

“We’ve had some good performances against teams that maybe weren’t in top form but this will be a whole new level against a blue chip team.”

