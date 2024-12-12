Leading rugby league agent and former player Iestyn Harris named as one of ex-stars involved in lawsuit against rugby union authorities

LEADING rugby league agent and former player Iestyn Harris has been named as one of the men involved in the lawsuit against the rugby union authorities, the RFU.

43 of those suing the governing body over alleged negligence can now be identified because their lawyers withdrew their application for anonymity after a hearing to ­discuss the issue last week, The Guardian has revealed.

One of those is former Welsh international Harris, who made his name in rugby league with the likes of Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos, as well as in the 15-man code for Cardiff.

Harris is now a major agent in the world of rugby league, setting up his own agency, Distinct Sports.

However, there is no suggestion made by The Guardian that the 48-year-old is one of those suing rugby league’s governing body, the RFL.

“Throughout the four years this legal case has taken to date, rugby’s priority has always been the welfare of the players. Whilst we cannot reach out to any of the individual players involved in legal action, what we would want them to know is that we listen, we care and we never stand still on player welfare,” said World Rugby, the RFU and the WRU in a joint statement.

“The delays in this case and conduct of the claimants’ lawyers is a great cause of concern. In the interests of the players, we urge Rylands Garth to meet all court-imposed deadlines and to present the full details of the case they are making against us. Only that way can we move this matter closer to the court hearings which will provide a resolution to this issue, which is surely in the interest of all parties.

