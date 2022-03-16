League Express Mailbag : Monday 14th March

TIME FOR CHANGE AT HEADINGLEY

I think the time has arrived for Leeds to appoint a new coach.

The man I would appoint is Danny Ward.

I don’t think he is currently in a coaching job and I feel sure he would jump at the opportunity to take charge of the best and biggest club in Rugby League, following in his father’s footsteps.

(I wonder how many fathers and sons and have played and coached the same team?)

Mr Agar has done a good job, but I feel he has now gone as far as he can. If we change the coach now the new man might just have enough time to make his mark on the current season.

After all Mr Agar wasn’t originally employed at Headingley in the head coach position, but stepped up and did a very good job, winning the Challenge Cup along the way.

Maybe he could go back to doing what he was first employed to do, development of the youngsters, I think. His years of experience in the game should not be thrown away.

Whilst we are changing the head coach can be ditch the stupid pink kit too?

Geoffrey Bagley, Leeds

HEY THERE, TONY!

Do you think someone can remind Tony Smith that Rugby League is in the entertainment business?

With a future need for better TV contracts and a rise in attendances, we need to do everything we can to make our game more attractive.

His comments last week about that horrible six-again rule beggars belief.

He continues that he would rather have slower play-the-balls and more tackles.

Perhaps he also wants to go back to winter with the muddy pitches, reduce the 10-metre rule back to five, have unlimited substitutions and, while we’re at it, get rid of the shot clock because there’s nothing more entertaining than watching a scrum or shot at goal taking a couple of minutes.

Who knows, 0-0 scorelines could then become a regular occurrence!

Darren Bridge, Wigan

PLAY THE BALL, PLEASE!

After watching the first few games of the NRL season on TV, I am enjoying the clampdown on the play-the-ball.

They have penalised players who have just rolled the ball between their legs, although they still let them go if they only miss the ball by an inch or so and if the intent was good.

If we don’t alter the play-the-ball in England, any Aussie referees in the World Cup are going to penalise England unmercifully, as we only do it correctly around 10 per cent of the time.

Generally we just stride over the ball, and Alex Walmsley of St Helens is one of the worst at it, but there are plenty more. After all it is one of the main parts of Rugby League and one of the things we are first shown when learning the game.

There is no danger of the opposition defender striking for the ball as in the past, as in the rules a player cannot now strike for the ball at the ruck, so the ball can be placed on the ground safely and played back cleanly, which saves the referee stopping the game for incorrect play-the-balls.

Brian Atack, Dewsbury

THE END IS NIGH

A few years ago, the great Australian coach and commentator Phil Gould said doctors and lawyers would ruin our game in the foreseeable future.

Listening to the post-game discussion on Thursday evening I think it is probably already happening.

Rugby League is in the entertainment industry and if people are not entertained then they will look elsewhere.

Of course, foul play will always be punished accordingly, but League is an aggressive collision sport. Occasionally high tackles and foul play will happen.

The anticipation of a fight, brawl or scuffle was always a highlight of any game.

Those players who played on the edge were feared and much loved. But now they do not have a place in our game. Sad!

If the RFL really cared about players, then why did Hull have a four-day turnaround?

We all know that is more detrimental to health than anything else. But I did not hear anything about that.

Also, listening to Karen Moorhouse referencing Netball and Rugby League as similar sports is deeply worrying. That is a laughable, ludicrous statement.

Surely the people running the game need to be more in tune with the game and the fans.

Seeing the players suspended for weeks on end is not the answer either. We want to see the best players on the field whenever possible.

Remember, without the fans and a TV audience , you have nothing.

The demise of Rugby League is already here.

Lee Davies, Newquay, Cornwall

REALIGNMENT MANAGEMENT SPEAK!

I have just been reading the story regarding the realignment of the RFL and Super League (7 March).

It seems perfectly straightforward but after all these months of wrangling I wanted to check that I’d got it clear in my head.

A new strategic partner with expertise in the field, it seems, will allow an embedded split to provide long-term financial clarity. In the meantime an innovative showcase allowing data and location intelligence will help Rugby League unlock significant opportunities for clubs and stakeholder partners, working collaboratively and building solutions across sectors and opportunistic markets.

Connectivity will play a key role in enabling this structural transformation of key vertical markets creating more responsible and socially inclusive business models, able to deliver positive net socio-economic impact. Obviously fast-track opportunities will identify key domains.

The values of the sport will be aggregated as new and diverse global partners add to the refreshment portfolio funnel, maximising disbursements across entire sectors driving both higher echelons and grassroots (primary markets obviously a key function of miasmic pre-planning).

The shared destiny enshrined in the embedded split ensures a refocus on leveraging communications and the online space to contribute sustainable mobility while also catalysing the roll-out of social media services through cross-sectoral cooperation with champion customers, users and early adopters. The new body will create diverse connections that enable positive change. The knowledge and expertise of its stakeholders will, doubtless, enable innovators to transform ideas into real-world solutions.

Other than me wondering whether there might be an opportunity for upstream/downstream new space actors, I think that seems to be it. Does everybody agree?

Michael O’Hare, Northwood, Middlesex

‘AVING A LARF

I have to laugh when I see Paul Cullen is on the Match Review Panel.

He was one of the dirtiest players to ever play the game.

The arrogance of the said panel to add an extra game to a player who dares to appeal a ban – what is that all about?

Lynne Hartley, Leeds

SAINTS BY NAME, SAINTS BY NATURE

I have on occasion complained about the hierarchy at Saints not replying to correspondence from myself.

But now I am pleased to say the stewards and ticket office at the Warrington game went above and beyond on Friday to sort to sort out my predicament.

Because the weather was so bad, I changed clothing before I left home. But unfortunately, I did not transfer my season-ticket to my changed clothing.

I explained my problem to the stewards and ticket office and they sorted it.

Thank you very much.

David Edgell, Warrington