League Express Mailbag – Monday 4th October

GREAT ADVERT FOR RUGBY LEAGUE

What a great advert for the game we saw in Catalans v Hull Kingston Rovers in front of a sell-out, boisterous crowd made up of almost all home supporters.

Our clubs need to realise that they need to fill their stadiums mainly with their own supporters and not rely on fans from another team 20 minutes’ drive away turning up.

It was a huge mistake ditching Toronto, who had regular attendances of around 10,000, plus thousands more new potential supporters watching on TV.

Bring back the franchise system, but make sure the criteria are met by potential applicants and not just promises to comply some time in the future.

Nick McCartney, Brighouse

COMMENTS ON COMMENTARY

Richie Benaud once said that the best advice given to him, when he was training to be a commentator at the BBC was, “If you have nothing to add to what is going on before you, say nothing”.

What a shame that the commentary team on Super League did not receive that same advice.

In the Catalans Dragons v Hull KR playoff semi-final, I lost count of the number of times I heard, “KR were wooden-spoonists last year,” or “KR were favourites to be relegated this year,” or “Only four years ago, Catalans were in the Million-Pound game to avoid relegation.”

Nothing new! It’s what we have to put up with every week.

A few weeks ago, I persuaded a friend, who’s a Rugby Union fanatic, to watch the Warrington v St Helens game, and afterwards I asked him what he thought of it. “Brilliant,” he said.

But when I asked him if he would be tuning in on a regular basis, he replied, “Not likely, I couldn’t put up with having to listen to all that nonsense the commentary team pour out.”

I only pay for Sky in order to watch Super League, and I think that I and all the other viewers deserve better than what we’re currently being given.

Bill Tetlow, Bedale

RED CARD FOR BAZ AND TEZ

Can someone give Barry and Terry a permanent red card?

I am sure I am not the only person who wishes they would just give us all some respite from their constant interruptions to tell us what we can see for ourselves.

To listen to one of them is bad enough, but together they just will not shut up even for a few minutes.

The Sky coverage of matches is generally poor compared to the Australian games on TV.

Peter Whitaker, Leeds

ABSENT TEXT

Sky Sports have dropped the text from its transmissions to the detriment of deaf and old people such as me.

The game is coming to bits – think of the crowd at Wembley for Toulouse v Catalans. And it seems likely that the Grand Final will not be a sell-out.

Many of the smaller clubs are so very short of funds.

Norman Rigg, York

A CONVERT’S ENTHUSIASM

I would like to thank League Express for providing a wonderful account of the season so far; this is my first season following Rugby League accompanied by your weekly publication.

I was converted to League for the 2019 season through a works contract working with Leeds Rhinos and I’ve been hooked ever since. As a result, my family are now hooked too!

We have since followed our hometown team Doncaster, both home and away, and have been regulars at Headingley since that first match we attended in 2019.

As such, we are travelling across the country as both of our teams at the time of writing are still in the latter stages of the season. What a thrill this is!

I hope that through our advocacy of the sport we will encourage more of our friends and their families to turn to League. We are often a little evangelical in our preaching on the merits of the sport in the hope of increasing its following during these troubled times.

I buy many books on League as well as League Express and I always pass them on to friends and acquaintances rather than recycle them as way of encouraging another reader and ultimately recruit another fan.

Next month we are unable to travel to Perpignan for the England Test match. However, we will travel to Castleford and Featherstone to watch the Knights and Scotland respectively.

I am genuinely excited about international Rugby League coming back to schedule and I passionately believe that well-timed and well-planned internationals is a key way of increasing the profile of the game.

If the NRL stars will not travel, then let us see if France can reignite a rivalry.

From my history reading I would sincerely love to see a Lancashire, Yorkshire or Cumbria inter-county competition rekindled in a mid-season State of Origin set-up.

I’m not for shorter or smaller versions of a sport that is already well placed for entertainment in its core form.

I will end this missive as I started, in thanking you for your excellent reporting and journalism and for the quality of your publication cover to cover.

Paul Gardner, Doncaster

TIME TO FACE REALITY ON OVERSEAS PLAYERS

Martyn Sadler’s column (Talking Rugby League, 27 Sept) on the number of Australians in Super League being unsustainable is surely correct, but I have read elsewhere that a further 12 NRL players are being offered to us.

As we are all aware, the Sky money will be down in 2022 and the clubs will not have the same level of available finance from this source.

We are not going to get top-quality players from the NRL, only has-beens or those who are surplus to requirements, which is completely counterproductive. Only a few make the grade, while the rest are homesick, hate the weather and break their contracts to go home early.

The powers running our game must bite the bullet and limit these players to a bare minimum, although it is not in my remit to tell them how many to employ. But we will also be running reserve teams in 2022, which will also cost money.

Please Super League, face reality.

Ian Haskey, Castleford

BAD IDEA

I am writing in response to the letter in which Stuart Stanton of Leeds (Mailbag, Sept 20) suggests we recruit some talent from Welsh Rugby Union, strangely citing, “the disastrous British Lions performances in South Africa” as an inducement for some of them to join our code.

I can put forward two reasons why this is highly unlikely to happen.

Who, particularly in terms of backs, would be prepared to take a pay cut to play a game that is much faster, full on and physically intense than their kick and clap version?

Can he name any players that our clubs would deem to be good enough to sign?

I remember from some years ago a player called Terry Holmes, a very highly rated Welsh international scrum-half, heading north. He lasted about two matches in our code, at which point he realised he couldn’t handle the physicality and retired.

On a different matter, I totally agree with several of your contributors that we need to limit the number of overseas players in our game.

David Hitchen, Wigan

NOT A GOOD PLACE

Congratulations to League Express; Doug Thompson’s article on page seven last week gave me the best laugh of the season.

Apparently departing coach Adrian Lam thinks he leaves our club in a pretty good place! Gary Schofield, however – always for me a discerning and credible critic – describes our current side as the worst since the relegation years of ‘79 and ‘80.

I think it is worse than that

In 1980 our major standout star was Great Britain fullback, George Fairbairn. We had one or two other players who had gained some representative honours, won earlier or at other clubs, but Wigan for the most part was a very workmanlike team.

Almost completely part-time, they played a game that was far more physical (or if you prefer, brutal) than the way the game is played nowadays. Those lads gave 100 per cent to the club and could not be criticised for a lack of effort. Relegation, which had been a long time coming, was unthinkable, but it happened.

Just as today, Wigan was a hot bed for producing talented players. But unfortunately, in the late 70s they rarely signed for Wigan. Instead, they went to Widnes or Warrington, which, along with Hull and Hull KR, seemed to be the leading clubs.

Now we hear that Wigan may be re-signing a centre from Leigh who last played for them when he was deemed surplus to requirements over a decade ago. Is he now a better player ten years later? Will he be Wigan’s Ronaldo? We will see.

Forget about winning one or both of the trophies available nowadays. Wigan are a long way off that. All I ask for is that, instead of dreams, we start to see some tries.

I have never wholly liked stats, but when you score fewer tries than the side that has been relegated, I contend that you are not in a “pretty good place”.

If tries are still so difficult to achieve next season, how about trying to be entertaining? Is that too much to ask for?

Hastings has left. We have a young half in Smith who has, so far, done little to make me think he’ll cut the mustard. Gildart, our international centre, is off to show the Australians how it is done. Should be interesting!

I could go through the squad and give thumbnail sketches, but I won’t. Thank goodness for Liam Farrell.

We finally finished fourth. Next season, will it be higher or lower? What’s your guess?

I think decline is now well set in. Will we now see the rot and how deep that is embedded?

Chris Riordan, Charnock Richard near Chorley

DARYL TO THE RESCUE

Congratulations to Hull KR on their performance against my team Warrington; they played like a team.

Next season Daryl Powell will need two prop forwards to help Mike Cooper and he will need to teach them to catch the ball.

And who drops a player when he scored a hat-trick the week before?

At least when Matty Ashton came off the bench he showed some desire. Paul Cullen on Greater Manchester Radio said Ashton had more passion than ninety per cent of the Warrington team.

Even Kyle Amor couldn’t believe his eyes.

I hope Daryl Powell will put some backbone and pride into the team next season.

Let’s make 2022 finally Warrington’s year!

Keith Sullivan, Warrington

HARMLESS BANTER? YOU’RE JOKING!

Over the years, the amount of abuse I read on social media has steadily grown, whether abusing fans, clubs, refs, those in charge of the game, and so on and so on.

And when you take them on, they come back with the usual response – it’s an opinion, it’s banter

Well, the popular Hull FC fanzine podcast ‘Up the Cream’ took the whole meaning of so-called banter into the gutter this week. Never mind the silly juvenile quips made, but when, you both end up in stitches, with: “Let’s hope the plane carrying the Rovers’ players crashes coming back from France”, well, it really takes you down to another level of idiocy.

Obviously, their moronic comments blew up in their face, and they have been forced into making a public apology. But if it hadn’t gone public, would they still be chuckling away to themselves. Was their apology nothing more than damage limitation?

But there are some positives. The likes of Facebook are now taking down a lot of these so-called fans’ abusive and moronic posts.

But I’m just sick of the idiots who cannot fathom the difference between being a supporter with harmless banter and being abusive.

Mike Wright, Hull

DISSATISFIED HULL KR CUSTOMER

I am writing to complain (again) about my treatment by Hull KR.

I purchased tickets for the game between Rovers and Castleford to be held on Sunday 12th September at 3.00pm. I was taking my 9-year-old grandson to his first game. He has just started playing.

To my amazement I found out on Saturday night via the BBC website that the game had been played on Saturday 11th September at 7.45pm!

I am informed by Sky TV that the change was made at their request on 2nd September at 2.00pm. I bought my tickets four hours earlier on the same day.

Rovers have told me that they informed fans on all media platforms and reserve the right to change the dates and times of games. I did not see this information anywhere and I don’t have Sky TV, but the club did have my email address.

Rovers have refused my request for a refund. Instead, they have offered alternative tickets for a game next season. But I want my money back.

I am not a regular visitor to Rovers. I got the tickets for my grandson. As a result, I do not particularly want tickets for myself. I have also demanded free tickets as compensation for the hassle and annoyance.

Phil Howard, Hedon, Hull