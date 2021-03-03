Lebanon RLF reaffirm domestic quota for World Cup squad

Following a virtual meeting of the Lebanon Rugby Federation clubs to plan out a return to play in the country, a re-commitment has also been made to include six domestic players in their 2021 Rugby League World Cup squad, which will be coached by Michael Cheika.

The Cedars are in a pool with New Zealand, Jamaica and Ireland and LRFL CEO, Nayef Abi Said, noted: “The core purpose was to provide a collaborative forum to discuss the upcoming season’s activities and challenges including club’s preparations as well as rules and regulations.

“In addition, player pathways toward the World Cup were communicated and a reaffirmation made to the LRLF 2019-2023 strategy. That includes that a minimum of six domestic players will represent the Republic of Lebanon at the tournament.”

Ziad Agha, general manager of Wolves club, added: “The meeting was a positive one, the first step for the LRLF re-emerging into the light after over a year-long absence due to the global pandemic that has devastated us all.

“I am excited to be working towards better change with the federation and for a positive reaction and collaboration from all our domestic players. It is an important year for Lebanon, given our participation in the 2021 RLWC in England, so we need to get our local players ready to best represent our country.”