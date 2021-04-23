Leeds agree new deal with young forward

LEEDS have agreed a new contract with Sam Walters which will keep the 20-year-old forward at Headingley until 2023.

The Liverpool-born England Academy international, who joined from Widnes in early 2019, has featured in the injury-hit Rhinos’ last two games.

He played the full 80 minutes of the Super League clash with Wigan at Headingley, and was in the 21-man squad for the Friday-night trip to Hull KR.

His original contract ran until the end of next season.

Walters said: “I didn’t want to be anywhere else and it is a boost to my confidence that (director of rugby) Kevin Sinfield and (coach) Richard Agar see me as part of the club’s plans moving forward.

“It was an aim of mine at the start of pre-season to try and earn a new deal and I really pleased to have achieved that.

“Having had the game time I have already experienced this year speaks volumes to me about my future here and I am looking forward to the future now.”

Sinfield said: “Sam was already an England Academy international when he joined us from Widnes so clearly had potential.

“However, he has worked hard over the last 18 months to improve his game and we are seeing the fruits of that work in the games he has played recently.

“As a club, we always look to reward players for their efforts.”

It’s the club’s second new contract announcement of the week after winger Ash Handley penned a deal until the end of 2024.

