Leeds player cleared for Challenge Cup quarter-final after negative Covid test

The Leeds Rhinos player who displayed Covid-19 symptoms has been cleared to play against Hull KR in Friday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final after producing a negative test.

An update provided by the Rhinos confirmed he had produced a negative test on Wednesday, having also tested negative on Monday.

However, the play who tested positive on Monday tested positive again on Wednesday and will now self-isolate alongside three players who were identified on track and trace.

In a statement, the club said: “The Rhinos would like to thank Screen4 for the excellent service provided to the club throughout recent months and especially in the last 24 hours to allow a quick resolution ahead of Friday’s game.”