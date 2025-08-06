Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur reveals Super League “opportunity” for son Jake

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur has revealed that his son, Jake, has a Super League “opportunity” following reports by All Out Rugby League that Hull FC are heading up the chase for the halfback.

The 22-year-old has been given permission to exit the Newcastle Knights after finding first-team opportunities limited.

And with Hull FC reportedly on the radar, there could well be another Arthur try his hand in Super League from 2026.

Jake’s father Brad, who has been offered a multi-year deal to stay at Leeds, has revealed that the prospect of son Jake playing in Super League would influence his own decision on his future.

“It helps,” Arthur conceded. “But I’ve still got another young bloke (Matt) over there so I’m leaving him in the lurch.

“They’re things we’re going to discuss on Sunday but it certainly helps having him here. There’s a lot of moving parts to it. I wish it was simple but it isn’t.”

In terms of where Jake could end up, Brad didn’t say but did reveal that there is an “opportunity” for him in the northern hemisphere.

“I’ve given him advice but he’s 22 now, he doesn’t want to listen to me.

“He’s at a stage of his career where he’s getting an opportunity this weekend to play and he’s grateful for Newcastle giving him an opportunity.

“But he’s got an opportunity over here where he might be able to run his own team and that’s up to him. I’ve told him it’s a good competition.”