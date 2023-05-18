Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith gives update on Sam Lisone future as well as Mason Lino speculation

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has given an update on the future of Sam Lisone, with his partner, Georgia Hale, returning to the Gold Coast Titans.

The power couple both joined Leeds ahead of the 2023 seasons, but Hale will leave Headingley for Australia at the end of this month.

That being said, though Lisone has also been linked with a move to the Titans, Leeds head coach Rohan Smith has reiterated Lisone’s commitment to the Rhinos.

“Sam is committed to Leeds, nothing has changed there. Georgia has got a great opportunity in an expanding competition that is the premier competition for ladies in the world. That’s about as much as I know,” Smith said.

“I do know Sam is very committed towards his long-term future at the Rhinos. I think his form has been pretty steady for a good period of time now.

“He has had an impact and contributed well amongst a middle unit that has been solid ish. We are looking for more from that middle unit going forward.

A rumour has also circulated recently about a potential move for Wakefield Trinity halfback Mason Lino, but Smith has quashed that speculation.

“I’ve not had a conversation with Mason or his management. He is a good player, I’ve known him a long time but there has been zero communication as far a contract goes to my knowledge.”