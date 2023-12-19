Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield spotted in new club training camp

LEEDS RHINOS legend Kevin Sinfield has been spotted entering a new club’s training camp following his charity-running endeavours.

A seven-time Grand Final winner with the Rhinos, Sinfield has been grabbing the headlines in recent days and weeks after raising £1 million for research into Motor Neurone Disease following seven ultramarathons in seven days.

However, following England’s exit from the Rugby World Cup – where Sinfield had been defence coach for the national team – there had been speculation that the Oldham-born legend would be leaving his post.

Now Sinfield has been spotted at a Bath Rugby camp yesterday by South West Rugby writer John Evely, who reported his findings on social media site, X.

Interesting to hear England defence coach Kevin Sinfield has been in the Bath Rugby camp today. — John Evely (@JohnEvely_BPost) December 19, 2023

It remains to be seen where Sinfield’s future lies – and whether he would ever return to rugby league.

