Leeds Rhinos star Lachie Miller reveals his favourite Super League away ground

LEEDS RHINOS star Lachie Miller has revealed that The Jungle is his favourite Super League away ground following his first season in the northern hemisphere.

Miller, who began his rugby league career with Cronulla Sharks in 2022, joined the Rhinos ahead of the 2024 Super League season from Newcastle Knights.

In his first season with Leeds, the fullback scored seven tries in 24 appearances and played at an array of top flight grounds along the way.

However, Castleford Tigers’ The Jungle sticks out at his favourite away ground from his first season, with Miller telling The Lot Pod podcast: “I actually liked playing at Castleford.

“I just love how the fans are so on top of you, the pitch is not great. We got there and there was nothing wrong with the pitch and then we went in it at halfback was torrential rain and we got out there and it was like ‘whoa’.

“The changing rooms are terrible, but that’s kinda why I like it. I grew up playing country rugby league where the fields aren’t great and the changing rooms aren’t great but it took me back to that.

“I like Castleford.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast