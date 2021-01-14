Leigh Centurions appoint Garreth Carvell as new head of rugby

Leigh Centurions have appointed Garreth Carvell as the club’s new head of rugby.

Carvell, who has been leading the GMB Union most recently, will help the club in a variety of departments including player welfare, coaching and recruitment.

He will also play a key role in the club’s application for an academy licence, having worked in the youth setup at Bradford Bulls.

Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont said: “As a result of the successful application to the Betfred Super League, a lot of additional work we want to undertake was identified, in order to build a successful and sustainable Super League club.

“Although it wasn’t contained as part of our bid in the revised operational structure of a successful application, I always had it in mind after tentative talks with Garreth to appoint a head of rugby. Given my knowledge of Garreth’s skills and experience, along with a reassuring chat with my good friend Marwan Koukash, his former employer, he was the ideal candidate to approach.

“I like to employ ex-players where possible in the club, given their obvious understanding of the game. Garreth has already proven himself in various roles of the game and has a proven track record with player welfare and academy structures, something the club is keen to commence building this year. I had already committed funds to the club this year for the recruitment based on Championship status, therefore given the additional funding from Super League, as well as adding players we will utilise the additional income to strengthen the off-field team and this is a significant step towards achieving that.”

Carvell added: “I’m looking forward to an exciting and no doubt challenging 2021. I can’t wait to get started. I’m really excited to be working for Derek and the club.

“Leigh is a club with a great history and tradition and the supporters are very passionate about the club and the game. Our immediate focus and challenge is to stay in Super League, enjoy the experience and build the club on and off the field. There are some great people involved in the club and I shall be working closely with them to achieve our goals.

“My time at Salford and with the Rugby League Players Association has given me a good grounding in many aspects of the game since my playing career ended and I intend to fully play my part in the team effort to ensure Leigh Centurions takes full advantage of this great opportunity.”