Leigh Centurions crowned Super League’s twelfth team for 2021

Leigh Centurions have been named as Super League’s twelfth team for the 2021 season.

A seven-person pal unanimously agreed that the Centurions were the outstanding candidate of the six clubs that had applied to full the vacant position in the competition.

Leigh, who were last in Super League back in 2017, take the place left by Toronto Wolfpack, who were denied re-entry to the competition earlier this year.

The Centurions were commended for their strong squad, facilities and fanbase, which ultimately got them the nod.

They beat Bradford Bulls, Featherstone Rovers, London Broncos, Toulouse Olympique and York City Knights to the spot.

Clubs had been invited to apply with, with their bids judged on a number of criteria including market size, finances and on-field performance.

Leigh, owned by Derek Beaumont, has invested heavily in his squad with the likes of Matty Russell, Joe Mellor and Nathaniel Peteru all arriving for the 2021 season.

They play at the 12,000 capacity Leigh Sports Village and averaged 6,500 when they were last in Super League.

Leigh were relegated after just one season in Super League, losing in the Million Pound Game to Catalans Dragons.

