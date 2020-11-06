Leigh Centurions sign Hull KR prop

Leigh Centurions have confirmed the signing of forward Nathaniel Peteru.

As revealed by TotalRL, the 28-year-old has joined the club from Hull Kingston Rovers.

He joins Robins team-mates Ryan Brierley, Jamie Ellis and Matty Gee at LSV next year.

“This is a first-class facility, I’m surprised by how big the complex is – it’s awesome,” he said.

“Leigh Centurions are building a quality squad for the new season and I’m happy to be part of it.

“I am looking forward to working with John Duffy again after being with him briefly while on dual reg at Featherstone. I’ve been really impressed with him and I think he’s a coach who can help me improve and strengthen my game.

“There are a few of the old Hull KR boys here I’m looking forward to seeing again and we’re building something good for next year.”

Head coach John Duffy added: “We’re trying to build the best squad we possibly can despite the current circumstances and it’s very exciting when you look and who we’ve got in our ranks at present. I was lucky to work with Nate when I was at Featherstone and he’s a great professional having coming through the NRL systems. He has a young family and I’m sure they’ll be made to feel very welcome by the people of Leigh.”