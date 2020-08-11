Leigh confirm Hood retention and add Scotland forward

Leigh Centurions have kickstarted their plans for 2021 with the signing of Adam Walker.

As first revealed by League Express, the Scotland international has joined the Centurions after becoming a free agent following his release from Salford earlier this year.

Walker, who played in last year’s Super League Grand Final for the Red Devils, becomes the club’s first official signing ahead of an anticipated recruitment drive.

“I am looking forward to playing for John (Duffy) regularly,” said Walker, who was coached by Duffy with Scotland.

“He’s a coach I rate highly and someone who played the game to a high standard. My brother Jonny loved his experience at Leigh and he speaks very highly of the club’s supporters and owner.”

Meanwhile, the club also confirmed star hooker Liam Hood would be staying after signing a new deal.

Hood, a leading performer at Championship level, has signed a new one-year deal.

“It was a no brainer for me to sign for Leigh Centurions again,” he said.

“With everything that’s happened this year it’s been such a disappointment that this squad hasn’t had the chance to show what I believe it’s capable of.”