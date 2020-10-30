Leigh land former halfback Brierley for a third time

Leigh Centurions have completed the signing of former halfback Ryan Brierley.

The Scotland international joins the Leythers for a third time, having spent part of last year on loan with the club.

He is fourth on the club’s all-time scoring list having scored a staggering 142 tries after topping the club’s try-scoring lists for four consecutive seasons between 2012 and 2015.

“Leigh is the club that shaped me and it’s one of my biggest regrets that I wasn’t part of the team which achieved promotion to Super League,” he said.

“That’s a wrong I want to put right by helping them to win promotion.

“There was a big pull for me to come back to Leigh and I wanted it to happen when I was there on loan in 2019. The timing wasn’t right then but now it is and I can’t wait to come back.”

Head coach John Duffy added: “Ryan knows the club inside out and his strike rate for Leigh Centurions is exceptional.

“He can play in a variety of positions and though in the past he’s been known for his support play, I’ll be looking to give him additional responsibility on the field.”