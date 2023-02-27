Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont confirms huge pre-match entertainment for St Helens Super League clash

IT’S fair to say that if one man has attracted the attention of the rugby league fraternity going into the 2023 Super League season then it has been Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont.

From the new rebrand of ‘Leopards’ from ‘Centurions’, the signing of over ten players and a brand new kit, Beaumont is determined to grow his club and the game.

In Leigh’s opening game of the season against the Salford Red Devils at the Leigh Sports Village, Beaumont brought in renowned UK band Scouting For Girls, a fire experience as well as the unveiling of new mascot, ‘Leeto.’

Now, Beaumont offered out two hospitality tickets for the person that could win his latest ‘guess the band’ competition.

The Leigh owner tweeted: “So with the champions @Saints1890 visiting @lsvstadium to take on @LeighLeopardsRL in round 4 of the @SuperLeague on 10th March who can guess who will be performing on the @ABSundecksLtd stage in the #lordpetersmith stand pre match? 2 free hospitality for 1st 2 get it right 🏉🎤”

Hundreds of people have since responded to Beaumont’s social media post, with the owner later going on to say: “Ok so the band is a UK band and has topped the UK charts. 🎤🥁🎸🎹”

The winner was a member of the public that guessed T’Pau – a band from Shrewsbury that had numerous big hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s including ‘China In Your Hand.’

On a Sunday night, Beaumont certainly got Twitter talking, but what a great gesture from the man himself! He is doing all he can to try and enhance the match day experience for both home and away supporters which should be applauded.