Leigh Leopards star John Asiata reportedly set for exit from Super League club

LEIGH LEOPARDS star John Asiata is reportedly set to exit the Super League club after becoming one of Adrian Lam’s most important players.

Asiata joined the Lancashire club in 2022, playing a key role in Leigh’s promotion from the Championship season. The loose-forward has arguably been one of the Leopards’ most crucial stars in Super League, too.

However, The Mole at the Wide World of Sports has reported that Asiata is set to return to the NRL in 2024 to join one of three clubs.

Captain of Leigh, Asiata is a wanted man following his incredible form for the Leopards.

“There is one club in Queensland and two in New South Wales that are interested in John,” his manager Pierre Tannous told Wide World of Sports.

“His form in England has been very good but he feels it is time to come home.”

The loss of Asiata would be a major blow for the Leopards considering his importance to the Leigh outfit.