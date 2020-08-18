Long-serving Halifax star signs for Widnes

Widnes Vikings have signed Steve Tyrer on a one-year deal ahead of their 2021 Betfred Championship campaign.

One week ago, Halifax confirmed Tyrer’s departure at the end of his current deal, which culminated nine years of service at The Shay in a spell that saw him become the club’s second-highest point scorer.

It’s not his first spell at Widnes, though, having scored 20 tries in 24 games for the club in 2011 and before that loan spells in 2008 and 2009.

But he’s back at the Vikings now and he said: “It is a club that has always been close to my heart really since I first played there in 2008, so to get another crack at it is something I am really looking forward to.

“I’ve got some really good friends here at the club already in Shane Grady, Matty Smith, Danny Craven and Jack Owens, so getting to play alongside some of my good mates again was a big factor. I live in Widnes and have done for 12 years now, so in a way it is my hometown club. Then there is Tim [Sheens], the first time I spoke to him I was sold straight away really.

“It was always going to take a lot for me to leave Halifax because I had been there for so long, and Widnes was probably the only club I would have left for. I feel like I have a bit of a point to prove at Widnes after how I left last time, so I am quite hungry for the challenge. I’m already back training now trying to get myself ready for it and I want to hit the ground running.”