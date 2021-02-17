Makinson attracts testimonial sponsor

A logistics company has strengthened its partnership with Betfred Super League Champions St Helens for the 2021 season.

Kinaxia Logistics has renewed its shirt sponsorship deal, which will once again see the company’s logo feature on the Saints’ home and away kits.

In addition, the north west-headquartered company has become the main sponsor for winger Tommy Makinson’s testimonial year. Kinaxia’s logo will be emblazoned on a special testimonial shirt.

The England star has been awarded a testimonial year in 2021 as he heads into his tenth season with the Saints.

He made his Saints debut against Salford Red Devils in 2011 and has since gone on to make 244 career appearances, scoring 138 tries.

In 2018, he made his international debut and won the Golden Boot Award as the International Player of the Year.

His testimonial match will be against Leigh Centurions at Saints’ Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday, March 13. The game will kick off at 6pm and will be streamed live on the Rugby Football League’s Our League platform.

Kinaxia comprises 13 freight and logistics businesses across the UK with over 1,600 staff and more than 800 vehicles. The group has its headquarters in Macclesfield, and it has annual revenues now approaching £200m.

One of its companies is Mark Thompson Transport, based in Warrington. Mark Thompson’s son Luke is a former St Helens player who recently signed for Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in Australia and remains a close friend of Tommy.

Mark said: “Kinaxia is delighted to be a platinum kit partner with St Helens for the second year running, and we are thrilled to be supporting Tommy’s testimonial.

“St Helens is a great club, which is run in the right way and has strong family values. We are extremely proud to be associated with it through our kit sponsorship.

“Tommy’s a really nice guy who deserves a successful testimonial year, and we are very pleased to be the main sponsor. We look forward to partnering with him and the club to celebrate his milestone.”

Tommy said: “It means a great deal to have Kinaxia as a sponsor. It’s a nationwide brand, and their involvement with the club and their support for my testimonial is greatly appreciated.

“I look forward to having them on board and to working with them throughout the year.”

Among the events planned for Tommy’s testimonial are sportsmen’s dinners and a golf day, as well as the match against Leigh.

Saints’ general manager Dave Hutchinson said: “Our partnership with Kinaxia goes from strength to strength. They once again feature on our playing shirts and it’s great for Tommy and the club that they also feature on his testimonial shirt. We are looking forward to working with the team at Kinaxia again in 2021 and beyond.”