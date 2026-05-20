Mark Applegarth ‘really glad’ to see John Cartright get new Super League role

MARK APPLEGARTH has admitted he is ‘really glad’ to see John Cartwright get a new Super League role with Catalans Dragons.

Cartwright was dismissed by Hull FC in April with the club installing Warrington Wolves assistant Steve McNamara as their new head coach from 2027.

Applegarth came into contact with Cartwright when York travelled to Hull FC for a shared training session whilst the Knights were in the second tier.

And Applegarth is happy to see Cartwright land a new role.

“I’m really glad to see John get sorted,” Applegarth said.

“You go around the league and you don’t see a bad word said about John.

“I remember training against Hull FC last year when we were in the Championship and John couldn’t have been more accommodating for our team during that time.

“I’m really glad to see him back in the game.”