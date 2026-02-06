Mark Campbell to step away from rugby league after Featherstone Rovers crisis

FORMER Featherstone Rovers chairman Mark Campbell says he is stepping away from rugby league after a failed bid to bring the club out of administration.

Rovers are not competing in this year’s Championship after the Rugby Football League denied them membership.

The development which rocked the game came after Featherstone played at Wembley in the 1895 Cup final in May, and then made the second-tier play-offs.

They had been continuously involved in professional rugby league since 1921.

The club went into administration amid severe financial issues in December and the one takeover bid submitted, in which Campbell was a central figure, did not meet the required criteria set by the governing body.

The former Rovers player turned businessman spent more than 15 years as chairman before Paddy Handley succeeded him in August 2024, having joined the board two months earlier.

Campbell once again took control of the club in September after Handley, also a former Featherstone player and who runs a York-based stone-cladding firm, stepped down as chairman, saying “varying agendas” had made it “impossible” to deliver his plans.

He also referred to “the struggle the club has had in unlocking its assets”.

Chief executive Martin Vickers, who had held that role since April 2021, also departed.

Campbell brought in former Oldham owner and chairman Chris Hamilton as chief executive in November as he assessed and tried to stabilise Rovers’ financial situation.

However they were unable to find a way out of the predicament, and Featherstone applied to enter administration after twice securing adjournments to an HMRC winding-up petition.

The case, over a reported £120,000 tax bill, was dismissed when the court approved their move into administration, but their total debt was thought to be considerably more.

While the administrator and the RFL continue to seek a route back into the professional game for Rovers in 2027, Campbell has issued a statement saying: “To be absolutely clear, I have no desire to be involved again.”

Campbell insists Handley was made fully aware of the club’s financial position when he expressed an interest in becoming chairman.

“In June 2024, a detailed list of creditors was prepared jointly by the accountants and the chief executive and sent to him (Handley) by email,” wrote Campbell.

“At that time, the total debt stood at approximately £1.1 million. This figure included a £450,000 Covid loan, repayable over ten years, as was the case for most clubs.

“This information did not deter him. On the contrary, he was extremely positive and enthusiastic about the responsibility of leading a club with the history and stature of Featherstone Rovers.”

Campbell claimed he advised that “squad spending should be kept in the region of £300,000–£350,000” but added: “Towards the end of the 2024 season, in August and September, I became aware of rumours regarding the level and length of player contracts being offered.

“I raised these concerns directly with the RFL and asked them to monitor the situation closely, as I knew the club could not afford such commitments.

“I ran this club for many years and experienced first hand how RFL distribution monies could fluctuate dramatically — from nothing, to £90,000, to £500,000, sometimes season to season.

“Because of this volatility, I never burdened the club with expensive players on long-term contracts.

“I always knew that if we failed to finish in the top two or top four, spending had to be cut immediately and the club had to live within its means.”