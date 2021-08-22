Marshall delighted by new signing

Salford Red Devils coach Richard Marshall is delighted to have finally got his man after landing Wigan hooker Amir Bourouh on a two-year contract, with the option of a further twelve months, to start next season.

The 20-year-old will work alongside fellow nine Andy Ackers and joins Brisbane Broncos halfback Brodie Croft as a new recruit for 2022. Salford also recently signed Tonga international halfback Ata Hingano, who is already at the club.

While Bourouh came through the Wigan development system to make his first-team bow against Salford in 2019 after impressing at Academy level, he hails from Halifax and is originally a product of leading community club Siddal.

Bourouh this season had a spell on loan at Halifax, where Marshall coached between 2015 and 2019 and still has contacts.

“They told me they were very impressed with Amir and couldn’t speak highly enough of his qualities,” he explained.

“He is a promising young hooker who I’ve been monitoring for a while. He’s shone during his loan spell at Halifax.

“There was quite a bit of interest in Amir and we are certainly pleased he has chosen us to continue his development. He will work really well with Andy Ackers.”

Bourouh, who has played seven times for Wigan, with three of those outings coming this season, and eleven for Halifax, said:

“After speaking with Richard Marshall and (director of rugby and operations) Ian Blease and seeing their ambition, my decision was easily made. I want to challenge myself in Super League.”

Blease said: “I was so excited when I watched Amir live this season, more so than in any young player I’ve seen for some time.

“He’s looking to progress at Super League level but we will look after him the Salford way and let him develop his true potential with us.

“I can’t wait to start to develop something special at the club with Amir, he’s got it all. We will give him the platform to get to the top.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.