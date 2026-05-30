Martin to have key role at new NRL club

HULL KR Challenge Cup Finalist Rhyse Martin will retire at the end of the season in order to follow his coach Willie Peters to the new NRL club PNG Chiefs, which will enter that competition in 2028.

Martin will become the club’s Football Operations Manager from 2027.

Martin is connected to the Hula tribe in Central Province through his father and while pursuing his playing career he has completed a Bachelor of Science in Applied Sports Studies.

In his forthcoming role he will oversee key football operations, player welfare and integration programmes, while also helping support players and families transitioning to Papua New Guinea ahead of the club’s inaugural season.

His appointment forms part of the the Chiefs’vision of building a football programme grounded in Papua New Guinean identity, leadership and culture.

PNG Chiefs General Manager Football Michael Chammas says that Martin’s appointment represents a significant addition to the club’s football leadership team.

“Rhyse has had an incredible career as a player but he still has so much to offer the sport,” Chammas said.

“He has the trust of our coach Willie Peters from their time together at Hull KR and they will continue to work closely as Rhyse steps into a new role at the Chiefs.

“Anyone who has ever met Rhyse will talk about the quality of person he is and how passionate he is about Papua New Guinea.

“The combination of those two things makes him such an important off-field signing for the club and we are proud to have him joining our football staff.”

PNG Chiefs CEO Lorna McPherson said Martin’s appointment reinforced the club’s commitment to building a world-class organisation, both on and off the field.

“Every appointment we make is about building the right culture, the right leadership and the right foundations for long-term success,” she said.

“Rhyse represents everything we want this club to stand for — professionalism, humility, leadership and deep pride in Papua New Guinea. We are incredibly proud to welcome him and his family home as part of this journey towards 2028.”

Martin will relocate to Port Moresby with his wife Vanessa and their two children ahead of the club’s full operational launch in October 2027.

As the captain of the Papua New Guinean National side, Martin has 21 caps for his country and has played in two Rugby League World Cups for the Kumuls.

Reflecting on his career so far, Martin said: “Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of playing professional Rugby League and for it to be my life. I am so lucky and grateful that I have been able to have the career I’ve had.

“I walk away at the end of the season knowing that I have given everything for each club I’ve had the honour of representing and hope that I have left the jersey in a better place.

“I would like to thank all the coaches and staff who have helped me on my journey.

“I look forward to finishing the year strong for Hull KR and giving everything to the team. With it being a World Cup in 2026, it feels like the right time to hang up my boots representing my country at the end of the year.

“Thank you, Rugby League.”