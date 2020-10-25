Masoe returns to Wakefield

Mose Masoe returned to Wakefield on Sunday for the first time since suffering a serious spinal injury at the Mobile Rocket Stadium in a pre-season game for Hull Kingston Rovers against Wakefield Trinity on 12 January.

Masoe, who at the start of the season was appointed joint captain of the Robins alongside Weller Hauraki, spent several months n the spinal unit of Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield after suffering his injury.

He has been supported by the Rugby League Benevolent Fund since then, while the Robins have also agreed to fulfil the club’s contractual obligations to him.

Masoe walked onto the pitch aided by crutches on Sunday, although sadly, because of Covid restrictions, there were no supporters there to witness him doing it.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.