Matty Ashton set for months on the sideline

Warrington Wolves have received a major blow after Matty Ashton was ruled out for up to five months.

The speedster suffered a hamstring injury in the club’s victory over Toronto and is set to undergo an operation that will rule him out for the majority of the season.

“It’s unfortunate for Matty that he’s got a pretty serious hamstring injury,” head coach Steve Price told the Warrington Guardian.

“He’s having it operated on but it’s looking like a four to five-month injury.

“These things happen in our game but I’m confident in the medical staff we have.”